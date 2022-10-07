Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $597,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock opened at $298.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,969 shares of company stock worth $1,829,066 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

