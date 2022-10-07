Patriot Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,594,000 after acquiring an additional 259,010 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,628,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after purchasing an additional 66,642 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,357,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,886 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,079,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,259,000 after purchasing an additional 208,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,584,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,649,000 after purchasing an additional 247,908 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $61.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

