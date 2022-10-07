Patriot Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 628.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,170 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,523.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 394.4% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 17,679 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $261.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.89. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $247.38 and a 12 month high of $302.66.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

