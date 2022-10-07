Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,230 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 299.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

Jabil Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.63%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.