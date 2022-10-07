Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 463 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 10,700.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $33,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $211.42 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.29 and its 200 day moving average is $224.83. The company has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.86.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

