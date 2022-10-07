Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $109.39

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $109.39 and last traded at $109.45, with a volume of 8106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Paychex Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 12,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,413,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,948,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 12,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,413,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,948,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $145,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,899 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

