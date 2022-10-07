Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software makes up 3.1% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Paycom Software worth $13,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Paycom Software by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 65,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Paycom Software by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Paycom Software by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Paycom Software to $339.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Paycom Software to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.67.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

Paycom Software Trading Down 4.3 %

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $15.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $338.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,700. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.11.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

