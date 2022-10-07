PayDex Price Down 100% Over Last 7 Days (DPAY)

PayDex (DPAY) traded 100% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, PayDex has traded down 100% against the US dollar. One PayDex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PayDex has a total market cap of $2.69 and $13,167.00 worth of PayDex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000363 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000375 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00013967 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayDex (DPAY) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2022. PayDex’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,600,000 tokens. PayDex’s official website is paydex.so. PayDex’s official Twitter account is @paydex_sol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PayDex (DPAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. PayDex has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PayDex is 0.00000048 USD and is up 40.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paydex.so/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayDex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

