PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,879,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 410.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 72.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in PayPal by 167.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $563,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.48. The stock had a trading volume of 401,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,950,653. The company has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

