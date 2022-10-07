Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Pennon Group Price Performance
Shares of PEGRF opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21.
Pennon Group Company Profile
