Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of PEGRF opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

