PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stake Lowered by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,497,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,625 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,666,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,687,835,000 after buying an additional 953,169 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 495,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,402,000 after buying an additional 173,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,640,000 after buying an additional 91,470 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded down $5.64 on Friday, reaching $123.97. 39,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,626. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.18 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.04 and its 200-day moving average is $146.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

