Peter Anevski Sells 19,602 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 19,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $788,784.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,077,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $1,331,520.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $714,880.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00.

Progyny stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.51. 442,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,999. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.63. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 337,578.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,337,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,812 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,053 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Progyny by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,171,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,080,000 after purchasing an additional 927,692 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after purchasing an additional 712,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2,646.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 609,234 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

