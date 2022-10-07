Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) Trading Down 3%

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) traded down 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.48. 23,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,108,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Petros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88.
Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petros Pharmaceuticals
Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petros Pharmaceuticals (PTPI)
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.