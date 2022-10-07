Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) Trading Down 3%

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) traded down 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.48. 23,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,108,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Petros Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PTPI Get Rating ) by 880.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.93% of Petros Pharmaceuticals worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

