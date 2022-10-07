Pfizer Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.25 Per Share (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pfizer in a report released on Wednesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $6.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.30. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $6.54 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.3 %

PFE opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.