Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Now Covered by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Investment analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s price target indicates a potential upside of 197.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PHVS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pharvaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pharvaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Pharvaris Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of PHVS stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a market cap of $171.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.01. Pharvaris has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.19. Equities research analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHVS. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after buying an additional 24,783 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 57,694 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pharvaris by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

