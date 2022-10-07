Picipo Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week (PICIPO)

Picipo (PICIPO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, Picipo has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Picipo has a market cap of $11,430.96 and approximately $11,384.00 worth of Picipo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Picipo token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145956 BTC.

Picipo launched on October 4th, 2021. Picipo’s official Twitter account is @iopicipo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Picipo is picipo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Picipo (PICIPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Picipo has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Picipo is 0.00257475 USD and is up 3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $241.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://picipo.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Picipo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Picipo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Picipo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

