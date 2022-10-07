Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) were down 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.25 and last traded at $52.80. Approximately 5,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 484,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.
Piedmont Lithium Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average is $56.48.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Piedmont Lithium news, COO Patrick Brindle sold 4,491 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $300,762.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,980.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Piedmont Lithium news, COO Patrick Brindle sold 4,491 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $300,762.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,980.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 5,995 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,660.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLL. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.
About Piedmont Lithium
Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.
