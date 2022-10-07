Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) were down 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.25 and last traded at $52.80. Approximately 5,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 484,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Piedmont Lithium Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average is $56.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.24). Research analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, COO Patrick Brindle sold 4,491 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $300,762.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,980.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Piedmont Lithium news, COO Patrick Brindle sold 4,491 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $300,762.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,980.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 5,995 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,660.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLL. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.