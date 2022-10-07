Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.69

Shares of Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.69 and last traded at C$2.82, with a volume of 2640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.08.

Pinetree Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.53. The company has a market cap of C$27.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18. The company has a current ratio of 16.60, a quick ratio of 16.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Pinetree Capital

In other Pinetree Capital news, Senior Officer Shezad Kassam Okhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.15 per share, with a total value of C$31,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 467,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,472,152.50. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,961.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early to later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector except materials, real estate & energy.

