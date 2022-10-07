Piper Sandler Increases Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target to $84.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AXNX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics Price Performance

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $74.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 0.44. Axonics has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,544,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,178.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,960 shares of company stock worth $11,951,109 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axonics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axonics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 33,297 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 387,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70,478 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.