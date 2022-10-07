Piper Sandler Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $193.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $187.00 to $193.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.60% from the stock’s current price.

FANG has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock opened at $142.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.69. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 26.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

