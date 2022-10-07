Piper Sandler Lowers Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target to $41.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.25% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Colliers Securities decreased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.
Community Healthcare Trust Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.45 million, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34.
About Community Healthcare Trust
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
