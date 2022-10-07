Piper Sandler Lowers Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target to $41.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Colliers Securities decreased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.45 million, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,483,000 after acquiring an additional 85,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,530,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,426,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,148,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,487,000 after acquiring an additional 72,367 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,057,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

