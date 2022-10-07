Piper Sandler Trims Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Target Price to $23.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.04% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.53.
Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE KIM opened at $19.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $26.57.
Kimco Realty Company Profile
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
