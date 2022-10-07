Piper Sandler Trims UDR (NYSE:UDR) Target Price to $44.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on UDR. Mizuho cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.72.
UDR Trading Down 3.1 %
NYSE UDR opened at $39.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.90, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. UDR has a 52 week low of $39.77 and a 52 week high of $61.06.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
