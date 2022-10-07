Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Shares Up 4.4%

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. 444 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Piraeus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Piraeus Financial Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.

About Piraeus Financial

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, contract farming, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, photovoltaic park, trade credit, business premises, and corporate insurances.

