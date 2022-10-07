Pixel Swap (PIXEL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $848.40

Pixel Swap (PIXEL) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, Pixel Swap has traded 95.6% lower against the dollar. One Pixel Swap token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pixel Swap has a market capitalization of $848.40 and approximately $19,022.00 worth of Pixel Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pixel Swap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Pixel Swap Token Profile

Pixel Swap launched on November 28th, 2021. Pixel Swap’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pixel Swap is pixel-swap.io. Pixel Swap’s official message board is medium.com/@pixelswaps. Pixel Swap’s official Twitter account is @pixelswaps.

Pixel Swap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pixel Swap (PIXEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Pixel Swap has a current supply of 450,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pixel Swap is 0.00001697 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pixel-swap.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pixel Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pixel Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pixel Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pixel Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pixel Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.