PlayFuel (PLF) Price Tops $0.0013

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $5.86 million and approximately $115.00 worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayFuel token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009330 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,400,162,692 tokens. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @playfuelteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayFuel Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel (PLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. PlayFuel has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 500,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of PlayFuel is 0.00135438 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $160.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://playfuel.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

