PolkaCipher (CPHR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $416,137.00

PolkaCipher (CPHR) traded up 177.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, PolkaCipher has traded down 86.3% against the US dollar. One PolkaCipher token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaCipher has a total market cap of $25,855.92 and $416,137.00 worth of PolkaCipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

PolkaCipher

About PolkaCipher

PolkaCipher’s genesis date was July 19th, 2021. PolkaCipher’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,760,000 tokens. PolkaCipher’s official message board is polkacipher.medium.com. The official website for PolkaCipher is polkacipher.com. PolkaCipher’s official Twitter account is @polkacipher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PolkaCipher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaCipher (CPHR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PolkaCipher has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PolkaCipher is 0.00049007 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polkacipher.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaCipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaCipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

