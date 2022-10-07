PolkaFoundry Tops 24-Hour Volume of $247,561.00 (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. PolkaFoundry has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $247,561.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaFoundry token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009300 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PolkaFoundry’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,801,078 tokens. The official website for PolkaFoundry is polkafoundry.com. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PolkaFoundry is medium.com/polkafoundry.

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry (PKF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. PolkaFoundry has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 41,801,077.67773619 in circulation. The last known price of PolkaFoundry is 0.12413868 USD and is up 6.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $268,799.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polkafoundry.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

