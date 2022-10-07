Polkastarter Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (POLS)

Polkastarter (POLS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Polkastarter token can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkastarter has a total market cap of $46.47 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007340 BTC.

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter’s launch date was September 28th, 2020. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,221,432 tokens. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com. Polkastarter’s official message board is blog.polkastarter.com.

Polkastarter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkastarter (POLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polkastarter has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 99,221,432 in circulation. The last known price of Polkastarter is 0.47278889 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $2,594,540.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polkastarter.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkastarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

