PolyBeta Finance Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (BETA)

PolyBeta Finance (BETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. PolyBeta Finance has a market cap of $4,424.44 and $934,229.00 worth of PolyBeta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PolyBeta Finance has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One PolyBeta Finance token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001476 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PolyBeta Finance Token Profile

PolyBeta Finance’s launch date was October 2nd, 2021. PolyBeta Finance’s official Twitter account is @polyalphafi and its Facebook page is accessible here. PolyBeta Finance’s official website is polybeta.finance.

PolyBeta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PolyBeta Finance (BETA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. PolyBeta Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of PolyBeta Finance is 0.29381474 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polybeta.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolyBeta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolyBeta Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolyBeta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

