Polycat Finance Tops 24 Hour Volume of $39,238.00 (FISH)

Polycat Finance (FISH) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. Polycat Finance has a market capitalization of $551,862.17 and approximately $39,238.00 worth of Polycat Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polycat Finance has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One Polycat Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000938 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polycat Finance Profile

Polycat Finance’s genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Polycat Finance’s total supply is 1,281,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,999,810 tokens. The Reddit community for Polycat Finance is https://reddit.com/r/polycatfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polycat Finance is polycat.finance. Polycat Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@polycatfinance. Polycat Finance’s official Twitter account is @polycatfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polycat Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Polycat Finance (FISH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Polycat Finance has a current supply of 1,281,150 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Polycat Finance is 0.18603519 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $894.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polycat.finance.”

