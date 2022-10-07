Poodl Token (POODL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $934,285.16

Poodl Token (POODL) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Poodl Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Poodl Token has a market cap of $934,285.16 and $10,995.00 worth of Poodl Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Poodl Token has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poodl Token Token Profile

Poodl Token’s launch date was April 22nd, 2021. Poodl Token’s official Twitter account is @poodletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Poodl Token is www.poodltoken.com. The Reddit community for Poodl Token is https://reddit.com/r/poodltokenofficial.

Buying and Selling Poodl Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Poodl Token (POODL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Poodl Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Poodl Token is 0.00000001 USD and is down -6.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,837.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.poodltoken.com/.”

