PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) Trading 19.8% Higher

PopReach Co. (OTCMKTS:POPRF – Get Rating) shares traded up 19.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 24,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PopReach from C$0.55 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35.

PopReach Corporation operates as a multi-platform technology company. Its portfolio includes PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher; notifyAI, a push notification subscription and monetization platform; Q1Media, a digital media advertising services provider; and Contobox, an ecommerce and creative advertising technology platform.

