Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $45.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Portland General Electric traded as low as $43.07 and last traded at $43.22, with a volume of 1657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.

Several other research firms have also commented on POR. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Trading Down 2.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,727,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,463,000 after buying an additional 288,965 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,815,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,473,000 after purchasing an additional 905,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,357,000 after acquiring an additional 76,834 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.54%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.