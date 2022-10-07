Potentiam Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (PTM)

Potentiam (PTM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Potentiam token can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Potentiam has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Potentiam has a market capitalization of $361,911.83 and approximately $16,546.00 worth of Potentiam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003278 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009353 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Potentiam Token Profile

Potentiam’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Potentiam’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,025,902 tokens. The Reddit community for Potentiam is https://reddit.com/r/potentiam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Potentiam’s official website is www.potentiam.io. Potentiam’s official Twitter account is @potentiam_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Potentiam Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Potentiam (PTM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Potentiam has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Potentiam is 0.00998509 USD and is down -5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $16,404.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.potentiam.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Potentiam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Potentiam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Potentiam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

