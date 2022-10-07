PPL (NYSE:PPL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.93

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.93 and last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 83116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPL. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

PPL Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 91.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,851 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

