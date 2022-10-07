PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Given New $47.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $52.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.00% from the stock’s previous close.

PRAA stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.21.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. PRA Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $258.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PRA Group will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,801,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,001,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,130,000 after acquiring an additional 89,434 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the first quarter worth about $1,321,000.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

