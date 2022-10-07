PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Given New $47.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $52.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.00% from the stock’s previous close.
PRA Group Price Performance
PRAA stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.21.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. PRA Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $258.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PRA Group will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of PRA Group
About PRA Group
PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PRA Group (PRAA)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.