Principal Real Estate Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PGZ opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 63,082 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.