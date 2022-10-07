Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Boosts Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after buying an additional 105,100 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 99,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 194,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,578,000 after buying an additional 94,700 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,174. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.