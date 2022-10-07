Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,254 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 46,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 442,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,837,000 after purchasing an additional 106,485 shares in the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,238,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.36. 365,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,587,729. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $116.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

