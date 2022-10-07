ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) were up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.12 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 1,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 444,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PFHC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of ProFrac in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.42.

ProFrac Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:PFHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $589.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFHC. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter worth $17,699,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the second quarter valued at $16,051,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the second quarter valued at $16,021,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the second quarter valued at $15,175,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the second quarter valued at $14,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Featured Articles

