Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.27.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $101.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis has a twelve month low of $100.73 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.62 and a 200-day moving average of $132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,128,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

