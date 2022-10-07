Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) PT Raised to $74.00

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.30.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $55.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,700.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 25,057 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 328,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 159,369 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $2,030,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 250,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 83,091 shares in the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.