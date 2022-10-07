ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $554,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 158,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $932,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $518,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.86. The stock had a trading volume of 624,047 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.80.

