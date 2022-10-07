ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Stock Price Down 7.5%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) were down 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.35. Approximately 3,267,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 152,255,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $33.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 251.6% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

