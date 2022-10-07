ProximaX Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $6.10 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (XPX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, ProximaX has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $129,012.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003275 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007346 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,486,865,137 coins. The official message board for ProximaX is forum.proximax.io. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @siriusxpx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ProximaX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX (XPX) is a cryptocurrency . ProximaX has a current supply of 9,000,000,000 with 6,097,456,550 in circulation. The last known price of ProximaX is 0.00082025 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $130,408.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://proximax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

