PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0816 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
PT Astra International Tbk Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PTAIY opened at $8.85 on Friday. PT Astra International Tbk has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18.
About PT Astra International Tbk
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Astra International Tbk (PTAIY)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for PT Astra International Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Astra International Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.