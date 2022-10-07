Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 3.1 %

PEG stock opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of -28.91, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $75.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.07.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,980.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,391 shares of company stock worth $811,479. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,629 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,974 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,089,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after buying an additional 1,253,283 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

