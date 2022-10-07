Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $14.46 per share.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on COST. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

NASDAQ COST opened at $482.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $520.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.63. The firm has a market cap of $213.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 548.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,297 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

