Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Raised by Analyst

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Saputo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 4th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.
Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.20 billion.
Saputo Stock Down 5.1 %
SAP stock opened at C$30.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$24.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$33.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.14.
Saputo Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Saputo’s payout ratio is 83.72%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Saputo
In related news, Director Robert L. Edwards sold 6,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$233,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,964 shares in the company, valued at C$100,776. In related news, Director Robert L. Edwards sold 6,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$233,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,964 shares in the company, valued at C$100,776. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Turcotte sold 8,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$276,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$248,986.14.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Further Reading
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.