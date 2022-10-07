Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Raised by Analyst

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Saputo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 4th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.20 billion.

Saputo Stock Down 5.1 %

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.78.

SAP stock opened at C$30.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$24.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$33.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.14.

Saputo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Saputo’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saputo

In related news, Director Robert L. Edwards sold 6,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$233,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,964 shares in the company, valued at C$100,776. In related news, Director Robert L. Edwards sold 6,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$233,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,964 shares in the company, valued at C$100,776. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Turcotte sold 8,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$276,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$248,986.14.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

